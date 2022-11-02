Canoo (GOEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Canoo to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canoo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $373.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.40. Canoo has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $13.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 330.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
