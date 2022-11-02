Canoo (GOEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEVGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Canoo to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canoo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $373.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.40. Canoo has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $13.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $422,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,398,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,773 shares of company stock worth $428,281. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 330.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Earnings History for Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

