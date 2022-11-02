Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CGC. Barclays dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 6.4 %

CGC stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $15.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.