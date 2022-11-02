Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CGC. Barclays dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 6.4 %

CGC stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $15.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

