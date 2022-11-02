Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Hovde Group to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $592.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

