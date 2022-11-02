Capri (CPRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Capri to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPRI opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capri by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

