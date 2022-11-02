Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY22 guidance at $5.05-5.40 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAH opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $77.19.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

