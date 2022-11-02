Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 461,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSII opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $607.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.87. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.88 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

