CareCloud (MTBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTBC opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $172,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $178,380. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in CareCloud by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

