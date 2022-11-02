CarParts.com (PRTS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.38 million. On average, analysts expect CarParts.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CarParts.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $253.80 million, a P/E ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. CarParts.com has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $17.46.
Institutional Trading of CarParts.com
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CarParts.com Company Profile
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
