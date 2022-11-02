CarParts.com (PRTS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.38 million. On average, analysts expect CarParts.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $253.80 million, a P/E ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. CarParts.com has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $17.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 128.2% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 18.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

