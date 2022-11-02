Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $84.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.