Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Down 15.8%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 155,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 188,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on Cartier Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

