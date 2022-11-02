Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $205.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Daiwa Capital Markets to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.40.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $218.50 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average is $193.63. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 89.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.