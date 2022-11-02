CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) to Release Earnings on Friday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. On average, analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,598.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 322,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,990 over the last ninety days. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.