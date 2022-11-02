Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

