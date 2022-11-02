Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) & Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Head-To-Head Survey

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centrus Energy and Smart Sand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Sand 1 0 0 0 1.00

Smart Sand has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Smart Sand’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centrus Energy and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 62.06% -151.11% 42.58% Smart Sand -14.18% -10.56% -6.81%

Risk and Volatility

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and Smart Sand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million 2.28 $175.00 million $11.40 4.11 Smart Sand $126.65 million 0.78 -$50.67 million ($0.60) -3.65

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. Smart Sand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Smart Sand on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 250 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

