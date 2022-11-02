Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Up 5.7 %

ANET stock opened at $127.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,343,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after purchasing an additional 672,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after purchasing an additional 610,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.