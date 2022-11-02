Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Stock Up 5.7 %
ANET stock opened at $127.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
