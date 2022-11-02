Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Benchmark to $245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTLS. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.62.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $229.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $231.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average is $180.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 970.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,964,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

