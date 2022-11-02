Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Benchmark to $245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTLS. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.62.
NYSE:GTLS opened at $229.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $231.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average is $180.89.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
