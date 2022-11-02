Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 28.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 184,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after buying an additional 40,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.35.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $357.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $706.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

