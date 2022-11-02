Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 59.52% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 4.4 %

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

