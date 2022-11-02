Chimera Investment (CIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chimera Investment Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.
Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,162 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 102.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 439,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 60.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 909,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 343,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.