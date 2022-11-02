Chimera Investment (CIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,162 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 102.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 439,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 60.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 909,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 343,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

