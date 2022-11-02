Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sean Ringsted Sells 12,686 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CB stock opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.42. The company has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 40.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $64,747,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
