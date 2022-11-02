Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sean Ringsted Sells 12,686 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.42. The company has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 40.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $64,747,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

