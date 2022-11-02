Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.75. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toews Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the third quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after buying an additional 53,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.