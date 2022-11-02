CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 697 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.