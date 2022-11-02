CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

