CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.35.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.9 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $357.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $706.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

