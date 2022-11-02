CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $232,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $87.39.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

