CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1,704.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

