CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 71,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 143,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,434.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.62.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

