CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 14,878 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

