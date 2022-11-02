CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,038 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $99,000.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $111,588.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 856,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,134,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,752 shares of company stock worth $405,259 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

