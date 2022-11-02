CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 313.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

