Cinemark (CNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cinemark Stock Performance
CNK stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.14. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $23.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.
Cinemark Company Profile
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
