Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,754 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,423,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,168,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,960,000 after purchasing an additional 981,436 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CFG opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

