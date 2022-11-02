Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.32.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

