City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II Purchases 182 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Tracy W. Hylton II purchased 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.37 per share, with a total value of $18,085.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,109.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

City stock opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. City Holding has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHCO. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of City in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of City by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

