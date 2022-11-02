Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CIVB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $365.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.77. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,032,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 76,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,039,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

