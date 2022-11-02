Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target Increased to $25.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler to $25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday.

CIVB opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.77. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 76,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,039,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

