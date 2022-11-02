Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,611,000 after buying an additional 1,305,578 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,003,000 after buying an additional 580,843 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,354,000 after buying an additional 176,509 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NYSE:CCEP opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

