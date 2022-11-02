Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Cowen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.88.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.