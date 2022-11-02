Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Daiwa Capital Markets

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Daiwa Capital Markets to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 13.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 512,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 464,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 80,043 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 88,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

