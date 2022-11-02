Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

