Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of ArcBest worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Cowen decreased their target price on ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

