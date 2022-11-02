Comerica Bank Sells 830 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.32). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $913.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

