Comerica Bank Trims Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 307.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.