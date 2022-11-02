Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 313.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

