CommScope (COMM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect CommScope to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CommScope Price Performance
COMM opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.75.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of CommScope
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2,419.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92,196 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.
