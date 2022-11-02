Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $858.13 million, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

