Compass Point Cuts First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Compass Point to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
First Hawaiian Price Performance
Shares of FHB opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.
First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.