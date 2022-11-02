Compass Point Cuts First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Compass Point to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of FHB opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

