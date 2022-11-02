ConocoPhillips (COP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.