Contrasting Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) & Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Therapeutics N/A -415.93% -275.94% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -14.55% -13.99%

Volatility & Risk

Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

10.9% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avenue Therapeutics and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenue Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.73 million ($4.05) -0.58 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.45 million ($0.12) -31.67

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals beats Avenue Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avenue Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.