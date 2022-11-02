Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.17.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.27. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.85 and a twelve month high of C$12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 68.63.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$570.63 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

